The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $175.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.17% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.07.

TSLA stock opened at $172.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $550.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

