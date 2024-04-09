The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

THG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.00.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on THG

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG opened at $133.15 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.65 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 361.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,893,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,743,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,467,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,145,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,495,000 after buying an additional 75,737 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.