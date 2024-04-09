The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Trading Down 0.2%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.49 and last traded at $23.49. Approximately 6,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 89,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

The RMR Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $750.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 2,724.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 930.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

