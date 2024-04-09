The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Lessened by Asset Management Advisors LLC

Asset Management Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up about 5.2% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 217,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.89. 679,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,969,563. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.43. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMB. UBS Group raised their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

