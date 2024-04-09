The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Reduced by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after buying an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,275,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.97. 1,924,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,988,281. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

