Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $10.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $589.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,800. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.07. The company has a market cap of $224.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Raymond James increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

