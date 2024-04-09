Tobam Cuts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Tobam lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,057 shares during the period. Clorox accounts for about 2.8% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.18% of Clorox worth $31,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.41. The company had a trading volume of 207,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,819. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 229.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 761.92%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

