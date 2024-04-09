Tobam Decreases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tobam lowered its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total transaction of $346,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,994,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,540,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $968.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $4.26 on Tuesday, hitting $942.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $959.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $886.82. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

