Tobam Decreases Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Tobam reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,493 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,057 shares during the period. First Solar comprises approximately 1.6% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tobam’s holdings in First Solar were worth $18,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $338,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.97. 931,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.95. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

