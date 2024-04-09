Tobam Has $13.44 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Tobam decreased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,821 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Moderna were worth $13,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,658,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,841,000 after purchasing an additional 196,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,244,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,063,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Moderna by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,572,000 after purchasing an additional 476,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Moderna by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $7.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.99. 4,659,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286,188. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.25. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,086,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,199,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total value of $1,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,086,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,199,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,249 shares of company stock valued at $8,287,815 in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

