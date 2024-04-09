Tobam Lowers Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Tobam cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,119 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 57,507 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $12,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,298,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,338,514,000 after purchasing an additional 330,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $388,188,000 after purchasing an additional 149,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,559,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.04. The company had a trading volume of 589,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.90.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

