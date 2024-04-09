Tobam Lowers Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Tobam reduced its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,438 shares during the period. Hormel Foods makes up 1.4% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tobam owned about 0.09% of Hormel Foods worth $15,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $1,195,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 130,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 518,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.64. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

