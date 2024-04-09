Tobam Purchases 3,100 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tobam grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $38,275,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 259,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 191,250 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 130,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 121,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $37.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,870,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,060,934. The company has a market cap of $295.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

