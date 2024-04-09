Tobam Purchases 8,789 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tobam increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $642,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 42,694 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,751,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,854,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.24 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average of $42.30. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

