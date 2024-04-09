Tobam Raises Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Tobam boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises approximately 1.8% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tobam’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $20,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,706 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,506 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,020,000 after buying an additional 1,954,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,336,739. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average of $52.79. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

