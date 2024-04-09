Tobam Sells 158,535 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Tobam reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 158,535 shares during the period. Newmont comprises approximately 2.5% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tobam owned 0.09% of Newmont worth $29,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 385,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after buying an additional 156,188 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Newmont by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $2,237,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Newmont by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 94,692 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,683,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,510,302. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -42.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on Newmont

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.