Tobam Sells 40,544 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Tobam lowered its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,544 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TRI. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.42.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.07. The stock had a trading volume of 51,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,744. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.69 and its 200-day moving average is $142.78. The company has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $161.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.