Tobam Sells 9,714 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Tobam trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,714 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $154.71. 799,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,722. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.86. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

