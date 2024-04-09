Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $116.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TOL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.80.

TOL stock opened at $124.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.51. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $130.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,122.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,950. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,982,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 164.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,949,000 after buying an additional 793,239 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 105.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,216,000 after buying an additional 772,849 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

