TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $401.40.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $437.52 on Friday. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $452.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $407.50 and a 200-day moving average of $339.88.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TopBuild by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

