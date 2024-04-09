Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 1,853 Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 1.36% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,562,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,659,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 216,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after buying an additional 48,086 shares during the period.

Shares of USTB stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 25,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,475. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $49.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

