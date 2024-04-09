Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

XHB traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,714. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $64.18 and a twelve month high of $111.96.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

