Toth Financial Advisory Corp Cuts Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,129. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.92%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

