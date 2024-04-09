Toth Financial Advisory Corp Cuts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,048 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $71.69. 2,095,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,440,356. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $58.09 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.65.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

