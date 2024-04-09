Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $3.49 Million Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,066 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2,961.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,738,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,822,000 after buying an additional 1,682,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 800.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,009 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $9,657,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $4,561,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 130,206 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SOXL traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.14. 58,360,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,020,469. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.33. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $56.99.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

