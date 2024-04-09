Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $4.95 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Optas LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 55,080 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in Coca-Cola by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $59.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,063,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,877,632. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $256.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

