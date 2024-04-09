Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 592 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.54. 1,007,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,104. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $144.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.81 and a 200 day moving average of $281.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

