Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 6,802 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236,064 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.1 %

MDT traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.80. 3,630,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,266,188. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.93.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

