Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 707 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ makes up 2.4% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned about 0.29% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $17,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 32.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 20.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QLD traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $85.68. 2,759,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,578,493. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.09. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $45.98 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

