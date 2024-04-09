Toth Financial Advisory Corp Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $188.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,778,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,611. The firm has a market cap of $172.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

