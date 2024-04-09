TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 10th

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, April 10th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 24.8 %

NASDAQ:TCON traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.19. 6,872,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,986. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $8.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TCON. StockNews.com began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $150,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.