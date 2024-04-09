Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 7,028 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 98% compared to the average daily volume of 3,555 call options.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Shares of SBSW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.65. 5,431,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,638,392. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.70. Sibanye Stillwater has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $9.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 151,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 149,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

