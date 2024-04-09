Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 10,009 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 29% compared to the average volume of 7,731 call options.

Vistra stock traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,399,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,569. Vistra has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 24.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Vistra by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

