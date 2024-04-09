Traders Purchase Large Volume of Pitney Bowes Call Options (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,227 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 388% compared to the average daily volume of 1,071 call options.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,500,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after buying an additional 86,786 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 44,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 3.1 %

Pitney Bowes stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.04. 791,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 2.15. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $871.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently -9.13%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.