Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Shares Sold by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich decreased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,925 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,640 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGS shares. TheStreet upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $17.66. 307,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 0.71. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $249.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

