Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NYSE TNL opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.61. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $134,584.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,408.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $134,584.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,408.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,358. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after buying an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

