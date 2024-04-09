Truist Financial Boosts Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target to $100.00

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

NYSE:PSN traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.56. The stock had a trading volume of 576,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,891. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Parsons has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $85.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Parsons had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Parsons will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Parsons by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

