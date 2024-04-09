Truist Financial Cuts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $66.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.19.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $53.44 on Friday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.