Truist Financial Cuts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $255.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $259.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.10.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $3.54 on Tuesday, reaching $247.04. 82,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,785. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.30 and a 200-day moving average of $229.30. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $203.85 and a twelve month high of $252.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,072,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,760,000 after purchasing an additional 730,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $675,183,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,685,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,959,000 after acquiring an additional 162,809 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

