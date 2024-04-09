Truist Financial Lowers UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $42.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.77. 1,619,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. UDR has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $44.02. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in UDR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth about $1,088,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth about $1,363,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 427,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 65,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth about $1,038,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

