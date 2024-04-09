Truist Financial Raises Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $52.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of VNOM opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.82. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy by 1,045.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,324 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Viper Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,219 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 208,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 66,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

