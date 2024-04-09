Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,899,000 after acquiring an additional 57,855 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Trupanion by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,862,000 after acquiring an additional 630,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Trupanion by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Trupanion by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,035,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,218,000 after acquiring an additional 41,303 shares during the period.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

