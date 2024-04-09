Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,641 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $242.75. The stock had a trading volume of 178,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,071. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $138.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.