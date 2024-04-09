Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.21 Million in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,000. Prologis comprises 1.2% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.61. 194,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,711. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.52 and a 200 day moving average of $122.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.72%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

