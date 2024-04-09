Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $670,000 in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5,244.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.56. 6,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,859. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $78.54 and a 1 year high of $103.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.18.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

