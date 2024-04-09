Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $775,000 in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,992 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCBI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $111,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,599.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,007.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $111,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,599.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $612,850 over the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.78. The company had a trading volume of 15,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,410. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average is $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $66.18.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Articles

