Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,530 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $192.60. 247,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,124. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,066,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.48.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

