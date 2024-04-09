Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 181,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 36.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 106.7% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,273,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,506 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth approximately $570,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 354.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 197,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 154,376 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 238.6% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 206,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 145,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiMedx Group

In related news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $125,028.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 20,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $162,028.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 479,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,674.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $125,028.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,145 shares of company stock valued at $409,378. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDXG. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MiMedx Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDXG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.93. 32,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,956. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.32. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.58 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 14.49%. Research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

