UBS Group Lowers McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $335.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $340.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $320.77.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $267.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.