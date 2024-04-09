UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Trading Down 4.1%

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $242.98 and last traded at $242.98. 14,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 63,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UFPT. StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.83.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.80 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.23%. Research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $417,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,990,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steve Cardin sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $61,111.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,108,849.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,420 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UFP Technologies by 131.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,274,000 after acquiring an additional 606,378 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in UFP Technologies by 94.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in UFP Technologies by 42.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,507,000 after acquiring an additional 87,756 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth $7,781,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in UFP Technologies by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

